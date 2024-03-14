X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Is $50 Off in a Choice of Stunning Colors

Score the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for just $550 today and you'll have your pick of four fantastic colors, too.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
samsung-galaxy-s23fe-colors
Samsung/CNET

When you're looking to buy a new phone while keeping more cash in your pocket, the Samsung FE variety of devices is always a good place to start. The budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE is no exception to that rule and right now you can get your hands on one for an incredibly low price.

Already a relatively cheap phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE would normally sell for around $600. But if you order today you'll save $50 and pay just $550 instead. You can pick from four gorgeous colors at that price, including a lovely purple. The discount is also available directly at Samsung where you can trade in your old device for even more money off. 

See at Amazon
See at Samsung

This device gets you all the most essential higher-end features without the price tag beefier phones in the lineup carry. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4,500-mAh battery capacity and 128GB of storage (though you can opt for the 256GB for $60 more). While those specs may not be the most advanced on the market, that's still decent hardware that should meet the needs of the average user just fine. It also comes equipped with a 50-megapixel wide camera that can record 4K video at 60 frames per second and 8K at 24fps. It also delivers impressive low-light performance. 

If you decide to pass on this model, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best phone deals happening now for savings on other models from Samsung, Google, Apple and more. We've also gathered earbuds and headphones deals so you can snag a new pair without paying full price. 

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get your next phone for the best price.
Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans
Mobile coupons