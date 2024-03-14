Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Is $50 Off in a Choice of Stunning Colors

When you're looking to buy a new phone while keeping more cash in your pocket, the Samsung FE variety of devices is always a good place to start. The budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE is no exception to that rule and right now you can get your hands on one for an incredibly low price.

Already a relatively cheap phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE would normally sell for around $600. But if you order today you'll save $50 and pay just $550 instead. You can pick from four gorgeous colors at that price, including a lovely purple. The discount is also available directly at Samsung where you can trade in your old device for even more money off.

This device gets you all the most essential higher-end features without the price tag beefier phones in the lineup carry. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4,500-mAh battery capacity and 128GB of storage (though you can opt for the 256GB for $60 more). While those specs may not be the most advanced on the market, that's still decent hardware that should meet the needs of the average user just fine. It also comes equipped with a 50-megapixel wide camera that can record 4K video at 60 frames per second and 8K at 24fps. It also delivers impressive low-light performance.

