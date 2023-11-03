Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live Are Going for Just $70, but Only for Today

When Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live first came out with their peculiar bean design, many folks were ambivalent, if not outright mocking of them. Since then, they've found their stride, and even CNET's reviewer David Carnoy found the design was both comfortable and ergonomic, which is great if you don't like the more traditional stem design. While the Galaxy Buds Live usually go for $150, you can grab them from Best Buy for just $70, which is a substantial $80 off from the usual price. Just be sure to grab these quickly since the deal is ending tonight.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great pair of earbuds for casual listening and strolling around town. They're equipped with a 12mm driver for crisp, balanced audio, and they have an open design for more natural acoustics. They also boast an impressive battery life of up to 29 hours on a single charge, and support hands-free access to Bixby -- Samsung's voice assistant -- if you've got a Galaxy phone as well.

There are a few drawbacks that kept the Galaxy Buds Live off our list of the overall best wireless earbuds, however. Their noise-canceling capabilities left quite a bit to be desired, and they only have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, so we wouldn't recommend them for workouts or rough environments. But depending on your needs, those may well be flaws you're willing to overlook at this price. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals if you're on the hunt for even more bargains.