Deals

Samsung Black Friday 2022: Shop the Early Access Sale Now

Get a head start on your holiday tech buying with Samsung's pre-Black Friday deals.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
2 min read

We're just over a week away from Black Friday proper, but most sales are already live. If you're in the market for a major tech purchase, Black Friday is the best time of year to be scouting out discounts with some of the lowest prices we'll see all year cropping up right about now. There are some particularly appealing Samsung deals cropping up with Black Friday approaching, though you don't have to wait until Nov. 25 to score the savings. 

See at Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday sale features some of its latest phones, tablets and earbuds with hundreds of dollars off in instant rebates and trade-in offers. See a sampling of the deals below with more expected in the coming days. 

Samsung Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22: From $110 - $75 off + up to $615 trade-in credit

The entry-level Galaxy S22 is a top Android phone choice for a lot of folks with its balance of performance and price. It's seeing a $75 direct discount plus up to $615 off in enhanced trade-in credit, dropping it as low as $110. 

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: From $120 - $150 off + up to $730 trade-in credit

Nab the larger, 6.6-inch S22 Plus for not much more thanks to a $150 instant rebate and as much as $730 in trade-in credit for your old phone. That drops the phone down as low as $120.  

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: From $245 - $225 off + up to $730 trade-in credit

The S22 Ultra is our favorite Android phone and you can grab one from just $225 for Black Friday, a far cry from its regular $1,200 starting price. That's thanks to a $225 discount and up to $730 off when you trade in your old phone. 

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: From $130 - $150 off + up to $730 trade-in credit

Samsung's foldable Flip 4 is available for as little as $130 when you trade-in your existing phone. That's as much as $870 off its regular price. It's $200 off without a trade-in.

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: From $450 - $350 off + up to $1,000 trade-in credit

Samsung's premium foldable phone is available with as much as $1,350 off its regular price thanks to rebates and enhanced trade-in credit, dropping it as low as $450. If you don't have a phone to trade in, it's available at $450 off.

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: From $100 - Up to $300 off + up to $500 trade-in credit

The various configurations of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are discounted right now by as much as $300 with up to $500 off when you trade-in your old phone or tablet -- even cracked devices. 

See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: From $155 - $75 trade-in credit + free wireless charger

Trade in an old set of AirPods or Samsung earbuds for as much as $75 off the latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You'll also get a free wireless charger (worth $60) with your purchase. 

See at Samsung

Though several Samsung Black Friday deals are already live, we're still expecting a few more to come down the pike. We'll update this page as more promotions pop up.

