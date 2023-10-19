This Refurb Deal Saves You $130 on a Premium Pair of Bose Over-Ear Headphones

Bose make some of the finest over-ear and noise-cancelling headphones on the market -- and right now you can snag a top-notch pair at a serious discount. Bose and Best Buy are already offering $80 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and you can save an extra $50 by shopping refurbished, which drops the price down to just $249. This deal is only available through Oct. 25, and there's a limited supply available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Now, these aren't the latest and greatest full-size headphones from Bose. That would be the new-for-2023 QuietComfort Ultra model, which retails for a whopping $429. But the Noise Cancelling 700 models from 2019 are still thoroughly impressive, and a great value when you can snag them for $130 less than the list price. They have superior sound quality, USB-C charging, 20 hours of battery life, and support for Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa -- plus they're exceptionally comfortable and have a sturdy headband, according to our own David Carnoy, who reviewed a pair. These headphones work well for voice calls as they have an eight-microphone system that can significantly reduce background noise when you're not in a quiet environment. They also have a good transparency mode. And if you're low on time, a 15-minute charge will get you 3.5 hours of battery life, which is great for when you're on the go.

