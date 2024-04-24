Pump Up the Jams With 40% Off Jabra's Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds

If you love your music, podcasts or audiobooks, then you're also someone who deserves some of the best wireless earbuds around. If you've been eyeing some up but aren't keen on how expensive they can be, then today's a great day for you. These Jabra Elite 5 earbuds are currently seeing a huge 40% off at Amazon, which drops them from $150 down to just $90, and that's the kind of saving we can all get behind.

The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds are jam-packed with features that make them well worth the full price, let alone with this discount. For starters, they're incredible when it comes to noise-cancelation, because they have six built-in microphones that help power it, and can also be used to allow you to make calls without holding your phone to your ear. It basically means you can make calls and listen to music without things like wind being an issue.

They're also IP55-rated, which means they're resistant to dust and water, so running with them or generally using them outdoors will be fine. They can connect to two devices at once too, which is good if you're gaming with them or watching TV and then need to take a call. They sound good as well, with the 6mm speakers offering excellent sound quality with great bass. This is easily one of the best deals on earbuds right now, so grab some if you've been holding out for a cheap price. Of course, if you want to go a little cheaper than this, then you could always check out the best budget earbuds instead.