Protect Your iPhone 14 For Less With 20% Off Slim Totallee Cases

The latest and greatest in Apple's ultra-popular flagship phone lineup, the iPhone 14, officially hits shelves tomorrow. And if you've already preordered yours, or plan to head to the Apple store tomorrow, the next thing on you shopping list should be a good case. After all, if you're spending $800 on a device, you'll want to make sure it's got some protection when you're out in the world. And right now, you can pick one up at a discount.

Totallee makes a line of slim and sleek cases for the new iPhone 14 series, which they claim are the "thinnest iPhone cases in the world." There's a matte case made of hard plastic that comes in several different colors, or a transparent case made of grippy TPU material, and both feature a flared lip around the camera to prevent any lens scratches. Totallee makes cases for all iPhone 14 models, including the Plus, Pro and Pro Max, and right now you can pick one up for less. All cases are typically priced at $39, but now through Sept. 20, you can grab one for 20% off when you use the promo code 14TWENTY at checkout, dropping the price down to just $31. This same offer is also available , and you also can save 20% on a screen protecter at Totallee when adding it to your case order. And it's not too late to take advantage of many of the great iPhone 14 preorder offers that are available right now if you're looking to get your hands on Apple's newest phone for less.