Preorder New Sony Xperia 1 V at Amazon and Score $230 Worth of Bonuses

Designed as a powerful companion for creative people, Sony's new Xperia 1 V is like no other phone on the market right now. And if you're looking to get your hands on one when it hits shelves in July, you won't want to miss out on this preorder offer from Amazon. The Xperia 1 V lists for a pricey $1,400, but when you preorder yours through Amazon, you'll get some nice bonuses, including a free pair of Sony LinkBuds (a $180 value) and a $50 Amazon gift card. There's no set expiration for this offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long you have left to take advantage. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Similar promos are available at Best Buy and directly at Sony.

While the new Xperia 1 V is a slight step down from the Xperia Pro, which we named the overall best phone for creatives in 2023, it's equipped with cutting-edge hardware like a second-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor and a stunning 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, with a 240Hz touch-scanning rate for extremely fluid performance. It's even designed to be compatible with Sony Alpha cameras, so you can use it as an external monitor or for live streaming. Plus, it's extremely durable, with an IP68 weather-resistance rating, and it features a substantial 5,000-mAh battery so you can go all day without needing to recharge.

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

"The phone brims with numerous quality of life improvements for its target audience of creative types like photographers, filmmakers, musicians and gamers who want nuanced control over the content they make," CNET's Patrick Holland wrote in his review. You can see his video review below.

This bundle also includes a pair of Sony LinkBuds earbuds, which earned a spot on our list of the best open wireless earbuds for 2023. Their unique ring design allows you to stay aware of your surrounding when you're listening to music, but does mean that there's no noise-canceling capabilities. However, they do automatically adjust the volume based on your surroundings, and feature a V1 processor for impressive audio quality.