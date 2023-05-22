Preorder New Sony Xperia 1 V at Amazon and Score $230 Worth of Bonuses

The online retailer is throwing in a free pair of Sony LinkBuds and a $50 gift card with the purchase of Sony's sleek new phone for creatives.
Designed as a powerful companion for creative people, Sony's new Xperia 1 V is like no other phone on the market right now. And if you're looking to get your hands on one when it hits shelves in July, you won't want to miss out on this preorder offer from Amazon. The Xperia 1 V lists for a pricey $1,400, but when you preorder yours through Amazon, you'll get some nice bonuses, including a free pair of Sony LinkBuds (a $180 value) and a $50 Amazon gift card. There's no set expiration for this offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long you have left to take advantage. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Similar promos are available at Best Buy and directly at Sony.
While the new Xperia 1 V is a slight step down from the Xperia Pro, which we named the overall best phone for creatives in 2023, it's equipped with cutting-edge hardware like a second-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor and a stunning 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, with a 240Hz touch-scanning rate for extremely fluid performance. It's even designed to be compatible with Sony Alpha cameras, so you can use it as an external monitor or for live streaming. Plus, it's extremely durable, with an IP68 weather-resistance rating, and it features a substantial 5,000-mAh battery so you can go all day without needing to recharge.
"The phone brims with numerous quality of life improvements for its target audience of creative types like photographers, filmmakers, musicians and gamers who want nuanced control over the content they make," CNET's Patrick Holland wrote in his review. You can see his video review below.
This bundle also includes a pair of Sony LinkBuds earbuds, which earned a spot on our list of the best open wireless earbuds for 2023. Their unique ring design allows you to stay aware of your surrounding when you're listening to music, but does mean that there's no noise-canceling capabilities. However, they do automatically adjust the volume based on your surroundings, and feature a V1 processor for impressive audio quality.