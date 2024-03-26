Premium Sony Headphones and Speakers Start at Just $48 in This Amazon Sale

Sony is one of the best brands to shop when it comes to headphones and earbuds, with a good reputation and industry-leading audio gear. But its products aren't cheap, which means sales like this one at Amazon are worth shopping whenever they crop up if you're in the market for a new speaker or set of headphones. With discounts of up to 41%, the sale includes some of Sony's most recent headphone and earbud releases, plus some more niche audio gear like soundbars and audio receivers.

Despite the awkward name, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are probably some of the best and most well-known headphones on the market, especially when it comes to noise-canceling models. Luckily, you can pick them up for $328 instead of the usual $400, so if you're looking for top-end headphones this is the perfect deal. Alternatively, you could go one generation back to the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are still also excellent and are going for just $248 -- $100 off.

If you're more interested in earbuds, then you might want to grab the Sony LinkBuds S for just $148 rather than $200, which is a significant discount. You can also consider buying the truly unique Sony LinkBuds, which are made to let sound in rather than block it out, so it's like always having transparency mode on. Those are also going for a very reasonable $138 and are well worth checking out if they suit your needs better.

On the other hand, if you already have a good pair of headphones or earbuds, you can also grab one of Sony's portable speakers. For example, the Sony SRS-XB100 is about the size of a coffee mug but still manages to put out a ton of sound, and you can pick it up for just $48. If you want something a bit bigger and more powerful, the Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series is on sale and going for $98 while having a powerful sound that's perfect for picnics and hanging out outdoors.

