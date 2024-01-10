Power Your Workouts With Soundcore's AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones at $50 Off

Working out with your standard earbuds can be a bit frustrating due to them slipping out and needing to be readjusted constantly. That's why something like the Anker Soundcore AeroFit are perfect, because they hook around your ear for a more secure fit. As such, you can work out without worrying about them falling out, plus they're open-ear, so you get sounds from the outside world so you can maintain an awareness of your surroundings.

Amazon currently has both the black and white variants of these running headphones on sale for the all-time low price of just $80, which saves you $50 compared to the list price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Soundcore AeroFit headphones might not sit snugly inside your ear, but they still feature solid audio thanks to their 14mm titianium-coated drivers and unique nozzle that helps optimize the acoustics. Plus, they boast a rugged, IPX7 waterproof design, and have flexible titanium wire ear hooks that keep them securely in place during your workouts. And with four built-in mics and AI noise reduction, they're great for voice calls as well. Other features include an impressive 42-hour battery life (with the included charging case), multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and a customizable EQ so you can personalize your listening experience.

If you prefer a more traditional pair of earbuds, or some over-ear headphones, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphones and earbuds deals for even more bargains on a wide range of models and styles.