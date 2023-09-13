X
Pixel 7 Series Phones Return to Amazon All-Time Lows Following iPhone 15 Event

Upgrade to a current Google flagship and save as much as $250.

Adrian Marlow
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hot on the heels of Apple's September press event, Amazon has slashed prices across Google's flagship Pixel 7 lineup dropping prices back down to all-time lows with as much as $250 off. If you don't want to spend $800 and up in order to preorder an iPhone 15 this week, you can't afford to miss these Pixel deals with prices starting at under $450. 

There are various discounts available across different models and configurations. You can grab the Pixel 7 Pro -- which won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022 and remains our favorite premium Android phone in terms of value -- for as low as $649 for the 128GB model. That's a huge $250 off. It sports a 6.7-inch screen, an upgraded triple camera and allows you to access Google's VPN to help you maintain privacy and safety online. 

For under $450 you can snag either the flagship Pixel 7 or the newest member of the 7 Series -- Google's Pixel 7a. The latter is down to $444. That's a solid $55 discount. It has 128GB of storage, an improved camera over its predecessor and a 6.1-inch screen. And at 25% off, Google's Pixel 7 is seeing a steep $150 discount, coming in at just $449 for the 128GB model. At that price, it may be the better deal for budget-conscious buyers. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for only $100 more. Each of these phones offer a 24-hour battery and use Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips. 

