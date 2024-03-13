Pick Up Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charger for Just $29 at Amazon Today

There are tons of great MagSafe accessories for your iPhone whether that's a charger, wallet, or battery pack. Choosing the right one can sometimes come down to picking one from a brand name that you can trust, and right now, that's Apple thanks to a deal that makes its popular MagSafe Charger yours for a steal of a price.

Normally retailing for almost $40, the Apple MagSafe Charger is discounted down to just $29 at Amazon right now. That's a 26% discount on the original asking price and Amazon won't even make you enter a code or clip a coupon, either. Prefer to buy your Apple gear from Best Buy? The retailer is also offering the same $29 price, although only for the rest of the day. We don't know how long we can expect the Amazon price to stick around either, so factor that into your buying decision.

Not only does Apple's 15-watt MagSafe Charger enable faster wireless charging for your iPhone, but it also has built-in magnets that make it convenient to use. That means no more fussing around with cables or missing the correct alignment with cheaper wireless chargers. Plus, if you pair it with some kind of compatible stand to prop your phone up, the MagSafe Charger can open up the world of StandBy mode in iOS 17 -- a feature favorite here at CNET that can turn your iPhone into a mini smart display, bedside clock or digital photo frame.

Even if you're not grabbing one of Apple's latest phones, the MagSafe Charger is a solid pickup for anyone using an iPhone 12 or newer. It also works for powering up AirPods plus other Qi-enabled devices not made by Apple. Note, however, that this charger doesn't come with the wall charger you'll need with the compatible USB-C wall plug.

Remember that you'll need an iPhone 12 or newer to make use of MagSafe accessories. Be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals if it's getting time for an upgrade, too.