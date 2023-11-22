I Love My iPhone's StandBy Mode and You Could Too With These Black Friday MagSafe Stands

Apple's iPhones gained support for the new StandBy feature with the release of iOS 17 in September and it might just be my favorite addition in years. The feature turns your iPhone into an alarm clock or desktop smart hub, but you'll need a charging stand to make it work properly. Thankfully it just happens to be the week of Black Friday and there are plenty to choose from.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

While you can charge your iPhone using a cable and put it in any stand that holds it in landscape mode, you really do need MagSafe or a compatible magnetic charger to get the best out of it. That way you can slap your iPhone on it and be done without the need to deal with fiddly cables. And once your iPhone's in place you can use it to quickly see the time, your calendar and more.

There are plenty of different charging options that will work just great with StandBy Mode with one of my favorites being the Anker 3-in-1 Cube. It not only charges your iPhone but can also charge your Apple Watch and AirPods, and all in a little box that can be packed away and taken with you when you travel, too. Normally this bundle of tricks would cost around $150 but Amazon is now selling it for $135 if you clip the on-page coupon.

While that's a great option, there are plenty of others and most of them are considerably cheaper, too. I'm going to list some of the other notable deals below, but it's also worth remembering that Apple's own MagSafe charger is an option -- so long as you find some way to prop it up. If you have a 3D printer that should be easy enough to figure out, but there are other options on Amazon if you'd rather just buy one. The Elago ones are among my favorites and they're also available with 10% off, too.

Now, back to that list.