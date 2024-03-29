Pay Just $29 for Soundpeats RunFree, Some of Our Favorite Running Headphones

The Soundpeats RunFree wireless headphones are some of our favorite running headphones right now, and we were already impressed with their design and lightweight construction at their original $40 asking price. But right now Amazon is blowing that price out of the water with not one but two deals that bring the price all the way down to just $29. You'll have to work for it, though -- make sure to clip the on-screen coupon to get 10% off and click the additional 10% discount code on the product page to get the very best price possible. We also don't know how long these two discounts will last, so factor that into your buying decision. Finally, this deal is only available on the black colorway.

Assuming you remember to do all of that, you'll get a pair of wireless headphones with all of the features you'd expect from something in this category. Those features include up to 14 hours of runtime from a single charge as well as IPX4 water resistance so you don't need to worry about getting your headphones wet in the rain. And weighing in at just 1.09 ounces, these headphones won't start to get heavy while you're out and about, either.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.3 so you can expect a solid connection to modern flagship phones as well as crystal-clear phone calls.

These headphones are a great option for those who need wireless headphones while working out, but they won't be for everyone. Don't worry if your needs differ slightly, our list of the very best headphone deals will have you bopping along and saving money in no time.