Pay Just $25 For These EarFun Free 2S Wireless Earbuds Today

When buying a new pair of wireless earbuds it's easy to think that you have to spend AirPods money, but that isn't the case at all. There are tons of cheap earbuds available if you know where to look and sometimes they're available for even less -- like right now with these EarFun Free 2S earbuds being offered at a deep discount.

These EarFun Free 2S wireless earbuds would normally retail for around $40 which is already a great price. But if you order now you'll pay just $25 for your pair. However, be aware that you do need to jump through a couple of hoops here. The first is to make sure you clip the on-screen 20% off coupon. The second is to make sure that you enter our exclusive discount code EFR2SCNET when checking out.

Those two hoops aren't all that annoying, but we don't know when the deal will end so consider placing your order soon. If you do, you'll get a pair of earbuds that feature four built-in microphones for a better in-call experience. On top of that, we have a 30-hour battery life when used with the charging case, while a 10-minute charge gets you an extra two hours of battery life when it's needed, too.

The earbuds are IPX7 water-resistant and the customizable EQ ensures that you can tailor these earbuds to sound just the way you want them to -- and all for just $25.

