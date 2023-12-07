X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Pay Just $25 For These EarFun Free 2S Wireless Earbuds Today

The EarFun Free 2S wireless earbuds are just $25, but they might not stay that way for long.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
EarFun Free 2S
EarFun/CNET

When buying a new pair of wireless earbuds it's easy to think that you have to spend AirPods money, but that isn't the case at all. There are tons of cheap earbuds available if you know where to look and sometimes they're available for even less -- like right now with these EarFun Free 2S earbuds being offered at a deep discount.

These EarFun Free 2S wireless earbuds would normally retail for around $40 which is already a great price. But if you order now you'll pay just $25 for your pair. However, be aware that you do need to jump through a couple of hoops here. The first is to make sure you clip the on-screen 20% off coupon. The second is to make sure that you enter our exclusive discount code EFR2SCNET when checking out.

See at Amazon

Those two hoops aren't all that annoying, but we don't know when the deal will end so consider placing your order soon. If you do, you'll get a pair of earbuds that feature four built-in microphones for a better in-call experience. On top of that, we have a 30-hour battery life when used with the charging case, while a 10-minute charge gets you an extra two hours of battery life when it's needed, too.

The earbuds are IPX7 water-resistant and the customizable EQ ensures that you can tailor these earbuds to sound just the way you want them to -- and all for just $25.

Don't worry if the EarFun Free 2S earbuds don't do it for you, though. There are plenty of other earbud and headphone deals to be had, too.

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans