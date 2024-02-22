Pay Just $23 and Bag EarFun Free 2S Wireless Earbuds Today

When you're choosing a new pair of wireless earbuds it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you have to spend AirPods money, but that just isn't the case. The EarFun Free 2S wireless earbuds have been proving that for some time now, but right now you can ditch the already low $40 asking price and pay a fraction -- just $23. But you're going to be made to work for that discount, as you will have to use a combination of coupon and discount code to score the deal.

The discount fun starts when you clip the 20% on-screen coupon and then continues when you enter the discount code EAFRE2SC during the checkout process. Do that and you'll pay $23, which is an incredible price for a pair of wireless earbuds in 2024.

Such a low price might have you thinking that these earbuds will be pretty terrible, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Well-reviewed, these earbuds pack detailed sound and strong bass while sporting four microphones for clear calls when needed. Battery life runs to seven hours between charges while a total of 30 hours of playtime is offered thanks to the included charging case. Need a top-up? Ten minutes will give you an additional two hours of listening time when needed.

As far as wireless earbuds deals go, this is a real winner. But with a coupon and a discount code needed, we don't expect this $23 price to last for long. Either component of this deal could go away at any time and without any warning which means that placing your order as soon as possible is definitely the way to go if you want to lock this discount in.