Pay Just $20 for These Anker Soundcore Earbuds in 1 of 3 Great Colors
The Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds prove that the days of paying hundreds of dollars for great sound are long gone.
You don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to get a pair of wireless earbuds these days, although you're absolutely welcome to if you have specific needs. But for everyone else, the Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds are a great option. They were already pretty inexpensive but if you order now you'll pay just $20. This price matches the best we've ever seen -- and the last time we saw it you had to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of it. This deal's available to everyone who wants to take advantage of it.
These Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds come in a choice of three different colors and they're all great options. There's black, blue and white to choose from, so make sure to select the color that you prefer before adding anything to your cart. We're quite taken with that blue, but it's your money -- we'll let you pick.
Color aside, the P20i all have the same features on the inside. That means you'll get 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with the case extending that to 30 hours. You can top them up for 10 minutes and get a full two hours of playtime should the need arise, too.
Like all good earbuds these have built-in microphones for making calls, and there are 22 preset equalizers to choose from to make sure you get the perfect sound as well. We're pretty taken with these things, but we know they might not be for everyone. Check out our list of the best wireless earbuds deals if you're looking for something a little different.
