One of the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals is $150 Off the Pixel 6A

The latest in Google's line of Pixel phones, the Pixel 7 series, hit shelves last month. However, if you don't want to drop a huge amount of money on a phone right now, there's a fantastic deal on the Pixel 6A. This is a record-low deal, too. Ahead of Cyber Monday, Google is offering $150 off the unlocked Pixel 6A, so you can pick one up for just $299 right now.

However, there's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, so there's no telling how long it will be available. And with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy coming to a close, we doubt it will stick around for much longer. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of these savings.

Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, Titan M2 chip, Google Tensor processor, Google's Android operating system, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this budget phone certainly delivers a lot of bang for the buck. That's why we've named it the best Android phone under $500 on the market right now.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The 12.2-megapixel camera may be a step down from the camera on the Pixel 6. But it's still a great camera for the price, and it comes equipped with tools including the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode.

This phone can last over 24 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it. The battery is adaptive and learns which apps you use the most, which can save you power by not wasting your battery life on the ones you rarely use. This phone is IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, so your phone should be safe in most environments and conditions.

Another great feature this phone offers is Live Translate, which will help you translate signs, live video captions and private chats and messages in up to 55 languages. At $299, this is a solid phone worth checking out.