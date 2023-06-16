New Customers Can Take $70 Off a ButcherBox Subscription and Get Free Ground Beef for a Year

Father's Day is this weekend, and if you want to spoil Dad but haven't found the perfect gift just yet, consider getting him a subscription to ButcherBox. The company ships premium cuts of meat right to your (or Dad's) door, saving you a trip to the store and keeping your stocked up for your summer cookouts. Right now ButcherBox is offering new customers $70 off ($35 off for two months) as well as free ground beef in every box for a year. There's no promo code needed and you can take advantage of this offer now through June 18.

ButcherBox remains one of the best meat delivery services out there. It offers a wide variety of premium cuts like ribeye steaks, filet mignon, salmon and more -- even bison -- along with everyday favorites like tenders, wings and baby back ribs. The plethora of options makes it easy for anyone to find something they like and skip the trip to a local butcher altogether. Simply sign up and make your selections, and ButcherBox will ship your vacuum-packed and frozen order right to your door. And shipping is free. ButcherBox will also let you customize your delivery schedule to one that best suits your needs.

The company offers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range chicken free from antibiotics or hormones and heritage breed open-air raised pork and prides itself on its humanely-raised products. Between the quality of the meat, the convenience of the service and the savings available right now, this is a solid deal.