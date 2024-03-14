Nab Savings on a Pair of Our Favorite Earbuds With This Exclusive CNET Code

Having a pair of earbuds for when you're on the go or need a little privacy is almost essential these days. While there are some pretty cheap models out there, you often sacrifice sound quality for price. However, if you're wanting something a bit on the higher end when it comes to earbuds, the Status Between 3ANC are an impressive option worth considering. They've even earned spots on our best-sounding wireless earbuds and best noise-canceling earbuds roundups. But snagging a pair doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Right now, you can score significant savings on a pair from Amazon if you use CNET's exclusive promo code CNET30OFF at checkout to get a $30 discount, bringing the price to just $149. You can also buy them directly from Status for the same price when you use promo code CNETDISCOUNT. That's down $100 in total from their launch price.

One thing that sets the Status Between 3ANC apart from other earbuds is that they have three drivers, giving you a much wider range of audio than you might expect. Granted, they may not compete with higher-end headphones and only support the AAC audio codec, but they're really good for the price. Also, they have multipoint Bluetooth, so you can connect to two devices at the same time.

They also have active noise canceling, and they do a pretty good job of cutting out ambient sounds, which is great if you want to go exercise or use them in the office. The Between 3ANC also offers PX5 water resistance, so they can withstand some of the elements when using them outside. And their fit is surprisingly comfortable, according to CNET's audio expert David Carnoy, even though they may look a little bit wonky and bulky.

Overall, they're an interesting pair of headphones, and with our code knocking an extra $30 off the current discounted rate, you can get them for a very good price. Even so, if you'd still like to see a few different options, check out these earbud deals as well.