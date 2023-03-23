Fed's New Rate Hike Eye Infections Money-Saving Tips Huawei Watch Ultimate Adobe's Generative AI Tips to Get More Exercise 12 Healthy Spring Recipes Watch March Madness
Massive AKG Y600NC Headphone Deal Saves You $290 for a Limited Time

This deal makes the headphones just $60 right now, a huge discount compared to the regular $350 price tag.
A pair of black headphones against a blue background.
AKG

When it comes to comfort and sound quality, over-ear headphones tend to lead the pack. And while some high-end models can be pretty pricey, right now we've found a pretty amazing deal that scores you a great pair for nearly $300 off. Harman Audio, as well as Walmart and eBay, currently have these advanced AKG Y600NC headphones on sale for just $60, which saves you 83% compared with the usual price. Without a set expiration, we can't guarantee how long this deal will last. But it you don't want to miss out on these incredible savings, we'd recommend getting your order in soon.

See at Harman Audio

These AKG headphones are packed full of high-end features, making them just about the best pair you'll find in the under-$100 price range at the moment. They boast noise-canceling capabilities, plus an aware mode for when you need to be able to hear your surroundings. And with an ergonomic design and memory-foam ear cushions, they're designed for premium comfort.

They also promise impressive audio quality, especially for Samsung users (AKG and Harman are Samsung brands), thanks to UHQ codec support. Plus, you can fine-tune your audio using the AKG companion app. Other features include an auto play/pause function that stops your music when you remove the headphones, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 25-hour battery life on a single charge.

This is definitely a great value, but if you're in the market for a different pair, you can check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals for even more bargains. 