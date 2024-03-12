X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

March Madness TV Deals: Savings on Top Models Are a Slam Dunk

Upgrade your entertainment space and get a courtside view from the comfort of your couch with one of these great TV deals.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
3 min read
$1,000 at Best Buy
The Hisense 75-inch U7 Series QLED 4K TV is displayed against a teal background.
Hisense 75-inch U7 Series QLED 4K TV: $1,000
Save $130
$1,298 at Amazon
tcl-qm8
75-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,298
Save $1,002
$400 at Amazon
The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni is displayed against a blue background.
Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $400
Save $150
$3,500 at Best Buy
An LG OLED TV against a green background.
83-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $3,500
Save $800
$699 at Amazon
The Xgimi Halo Plus portable projector is displayed against a yellow background.
Xgimi Halo Plus Projector: $699
Save $150
$600 at Best Buy
The 55-inch Roku Plus QLED 4K smart Roku TV is displayed against a blue background.
Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $600
Save $50
$1,900 at Best Buy
The 85-inch model of Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV is displayed against a red background.
85-inch Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV: $1,900
Save $300
$2,000 at Best Buy
The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV is displayed against a blue background.
85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K UHD TV: $2,000
Save $200

March Madness is on the way, with Selection Sunday set to kick off this weekend on March 17. That's when the brackets and matchups will be revealed, with the first game of the men's NCAA tournament to tip off Thursday, March 21. (The women's tournament will start March 20.) Whether you're following your favorite team through every game or just catching the highlights of the tournament, grabbing a new TV to maximize your view is a great idea.

Read more: Stream All of March Madness This Year

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

From massive screens to OLED displays and bargain buys, we've gathered the best TV deals to help you catch the upcoming games without going out-of-bounds on your budget. Any of these options will be a slam dunk for your entertainment space. We'll keep updating this list with fresh deals as we get closer to the championship game.

March Madness TV deals
Hisense/CNET

Hisense 75-inch U7 Series QLED 4K TV: $1,000

Save $130

This TV has a lot of great specs in addition to its 4K resolution. It also sports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10 Plus, HLG, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.1 channel audio. It also has a really large screen and runs the Google TV platform.

$1,000 at Best Buy
TCL/CNET

75-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,298

Save $1,002

CNET's top pick for the best overall TV is the TCL QM8. It has a bright screen with excellent contrast, as well as full-array local dimming. It uses Google's TV platform and is relatively affordable, especially right now, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 75-inch model by 44%. 

$1,298 at Amazon
Amazon/CNET

Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $400

Save $150

This TV is a modest 55 inches, but that's a decent size for most dens and living rooms, especially if you don't have a lot of space. Additionally, this TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and it has Alexa so you can control it hands-free.

$400 at Amazon
LG/CNET

83-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $3,500

Save $800

If you're looking for top-notch image quality, you'll want to splurge on an OLED screen. The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market, and right now Best Buy has slashed the price on the mammoth 83-inch model to just $3,500. 

$3,500 at Best Buy
Xgimi/CNET

Xgimi Halo Plus Projector: $699

Save $150

Looking for an alternative option? The Halo Plus portable projector has a built-in battery and is our pick for the best 1080p portable projector. Regularly $849, you can save $150 right now between Amazon's direct discount and an extra $100 off via the discount code XGIMICNETHL -- just remember to enter it at checkout.

$699 at Amazon
Roku/CNET

Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $600

Save $50

Sizes 55-, 65-, 75-inchTV Technology LED with local dimmingSmart TV Yes (Roku)Resolution 4KHDMI Ports 4

A 65-inch screen is a really good size for most entertainment spaces, and Roku's platform is our favorite interface to use, so this $600 Roku TV is a solid option for anyone looking to upgrade. It has 4K resolution, HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and HLG. It also comes with a hands-free voice remote.

$600 at Best Buy
Samsung/CNET

85-inch Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV: $1,900

Save $300

This Q80C model sports a mammoth 85-inch direct full array 4K display, along with HDR Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate so you can catch the game without lag or blur. 

$1,900 at Best Buy
Sony/CNET

85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K UHD TV: $2,000

Save $200

This TV sports a huge 85-inch display with 4K resolution, along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and XR Motion Clarity for solid picture quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. 

$2,000 at Best Buy
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

CNET TV Coverage

TV Types
TV Sizes
Streaming & TV Accessories
TV Information