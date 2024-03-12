March Madness TV Deals: Savings on Top Models Are a Slam Dunk
Upgrade your entertainment space and get a courtside view from the comfort of your couch with one of these great TV deals.
March Madness is on the way, with Selection Sunday set to kick off this weekend on March 17. That's when the brackets and matchups will be revealed, with the first game of the men's NCAA tournament to tip off Thursday, March 21. (The women's tournament will start March 20.) Whether you're following your favorite team through every game or just catching the highlights of the tournament, grabbing a new TV to maximize your view is a great idea.
Read more: Stream All of March Madness This Year
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
From massive screens to OLED displays and bargain buys, we've gathered the best TV deals to help you catch the upcoming games without going out-of-bounds on your budget. Any of these options will be a slam dunk for your entertainment space. We'll keep updating this list with fresh deals as we get closer to the championship game.
March Madness TV deals
This TV has a lot of great specs in addition to its 4K resolution. It also sports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10 Plus, HLG, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.1 channel audio. It also has a really large screen and runs the Google TV platform.
CNET's top pick for the best overall TV is the TCL QM8. It has a bright screen with excellent contrast, as well as full-array local dimming. It uses Google's TV platform and is relatively affordable, especially right now, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 75-inch model by 44%.
This TV is a modest 55 inches, but that's a decent size for most dens and living rooms, especially if you don't have a lot of space. Additionally, this TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and it has Alexa so you can control it hands-free.
If you're looking for top-notch image quality, you'll want to splurge on an OLED screen. The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market, and right now Best Buy has slashed the price on the mammoth 83-inch model to just $3,500.
Looking for an alternative option? The Halo Plus portable projector has a built-in battery and is our pick for the best 1080p portable projector. Regularly $849, you can save $150 right now between Amazon's direct discount and an extra $100 off via the discount code XGIMICNETHL -- just remember to enter it at checkout.
A 65-inch screen is a really good size for most entertainment spaces, and Roku's platform is our favorite interface to use, so this $600 Roku TV is a solid option for anyone looking to upgrade. It has 4K resolution, HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and HLG. It also comes with a hands-free voice remote.
This Q80C model sports a mammoth 85-inch direct full array 4K display, along with HDR Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate so you can catch the game without lag or blur.
This TV sports a huge 85-inch display with 4K resolution, along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and XR Motion Clarity for solid picture quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping