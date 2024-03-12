March Madness TV Deals: Savings on Top Models Are a Slam Dunk

March Madness is on the way, with Selection Sunday set to kick off this weekend on March 17. That's when the brackets and matchups will be revealed, with the first game of the men's NCAA tournament to tip off Thursday, March 21. (The women's tournament will start March 20.) Whether you're following your favorite team through every game or just catching the highlights of the tournament, grabbing a new TV to maximize your view is a great idea.

From massive screens to OLED displays and bargain buys, we've gathered the best TV deals to help you catch the upcoming games without going out-of-bounds on your budget. Any of these options will be a slam dunk for your entertainment space. We'll keep updating this list with fresh deals as we get closer to the championship game.

March Madness TV deals

Hisense/CNET Hisense 75-inch U7 Series QLED 4K TV: $1,000 Save $130 This TV has a lot of great specs in addition to its 4K resolution. It also sports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10 Plus, HLG, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.1 channel audio. It also has a really large screen and runs the Google TV platform. $1,000 at Best Buy

Amazon/CNET Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $400 Save $150 This TV is a modest 55 inches, but that's a decent size for most dens and living rooms, especially if you don't have a lot of space. Additionally, this TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and it has Alexa so you can control it hands-free. $400 at Amazon

Roku/CNET Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $600 Save $50 Sizes 55-, 65-, 75-inch TV Technology LED with local dimming Smart TV Yes (Roku) Resolution 4K HDMI Ports 4 A 65-inch screen is a really good size for most entertainment spaces, and Roku's platform is our favorite interface to use, so this $600 Roku TV is a solid option for anyone looking to upgrade. It has 4K resolution, HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and HLG. It also comes with a hands-free voice remote. $600 at Best Buy