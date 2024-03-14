March Madness Deal: Stream and Save Money on Max Annual Subscriptions

March Madness tournaments are about to kick off and Max is offering discounts on all of its annual subscription plans ahead of big championship games. The streaming service broadcasts live sports through its B/R Sports tier, which is available at no extra cost to every subscriber. Starting today, the company is slashing prices on each of its yearly plans and you can snag a deal until Tuesday, April 9. If you're looking to watch the NCAA games without cable, Max is one of two apps CNET recommends.

Max with ads typically costs $100 per year, but it's been discounted to $70 annually. You can also select the basic ad-free plan and prepay $105 for the year (cost is usually $150) or snag Ultimate with 4K at $140 -- which shaves $60 off its normal $200 price. These discounts apply whether you're a new, existing or returning Max customer.

Max

This year, Max is streaming two shows to activate fans' college basketball spirit. Watch Max Bracket Breakdown beginning March 21 for previews a day before the in-studio pregame shows, which will feature special guests. Max Daily Replay premieres on March 22, and will recap the biggest moments and highlights from all the games. The service is also home to House of the Dragon, The Regime, Tokyo Vice, True Detective: Night Country and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Head to max.com if you're a new, existing or returning subscriber to get the deal. New customers with Amazon Fire devices have the option to sign up for the deal on their devices. And new and returning customers can also get the discount through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Roku.

Be sure to keep up with our other coverage on March Madness TV deals and where to watch Caitlin Clark.