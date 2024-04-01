Score a 75-Inch Roku TV for Less Than $500

Big TVs have become increasingly popular over the last few years, although they can be costly due to their size. If you have the space for it, a larger screen can be great for movie nights with friends, watching the big game and more. And this deal from Walmart is hard to pass up. Right now, you can save $80 on a 75-inch Hisense Roku TV. Plus, you can get six months of DashPass, DoorDash's food delivery subscription service, for free with your purchase if you're a new member.

If you're looking to upgrade your home theater, now is a great time to do so. This 75-inch TV has an LED display with 4K resolution, giving you a vivid view. This TV also uses DTS studio sound, creating an immersive audio experience. With motion 120, you don't have to worry about your TV lagging either, so you can catch every part of your favorite programs. This TV also works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control the TV with your voice and have an easy hands-free experience. With a Roku operating system, it's easy to use and set up as well.

Keep in mind, the DashPass offer is only available for those who are new to DashPass, not valid for existing customers. Also, shipping may not be available in all areas, but in-store pickup could be available depending on your location. Be sure to check the sale page for more information.

If you're looking for a TV that's not quite this big, check out our roundup of the best TV deals going on right now.