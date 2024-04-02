We Love This 50-Inch Vizio 4K TV, and It's Now Yours for Just $223
Upgrade to our favorite budget 4K TV with huge discounts on both 50-inch and 65-inch models.
With a large 50-inch 4K HDR display and all of the features and connectivity that you're likely to need, this Vizio V-Series TV is now available at its lowest price yet. It has built-in apps for streaming content from your favorite providers and a special mode for playing games while the included voice remote means that you can just bark orders at your TV instead of picking up the remote.
We don't know how long this special $223 price is going to last, so act now to avoid disappointment later.
When it comes to picking the best TV for your home, you'll want a screen size that's right for you along with the features and connectivity you need. But finding a model that checks all the boxes without breaking the bank isn't always easy. Thankfully, this 50-inch Vizio V-Series TV has everything you're likely to need at a price you can afford -- in fact, it's the best price we've seen for this model to date. It's just $223 right now, making this a great option for the bedroom, den or just about anywhere else. Looking for something even bigger? Walmart will sell you the monster 65-inch model for $348 right now, a deal that saves you an equally large $180.
We found the 4K Vizio V-Series to be the best overall option when we did our testing of the best budget TVs on the market. Picture quality was particularly impressive when we did our side-by-side comparisons and with support for Dolby Vision and the V-Gaming Engine for a smoother gaming experience, it's easy to see why.
The main downside to the V-Series is the smart platform it runs, Vizio SmartCast. It lets you access all the streaming apps you'd expect, and it has voice control, but it isn't the fastest or easiest to use, and it can get bogged down by ads at times. Thankfully, there are plenty of HDMI ports on the back for hooking up other streaming devices, so you can add a Roku or Amazon streaming stick with both being big upgrades. The TV also supports Chromecast and AirPlay so you can mirror your phone, tablet, or computer as well.
We're big fans of this TV and this price makes it one of the best cheap TV deals around right now, whether you opt for the cheaper 50-inch model or that massive 65-inch version.
