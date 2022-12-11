The holiday countdown has begun and Christmas will be here in no time. You might be worried that there's not much time left to ship something to a family member, friend or colleague. But if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, never fear. There are plenty of thoughtful last-minute gifts that won't make it look like you scrambled to get something.

We've rounded up a list of awesome gift options you can print and wrap (or email) in seconds. And we've included options for every budget and interest. So whether your recipient is into travel, concerts, music or binge-watching TV, you're sure to please everyone on your list. Here are a few great last-minute holiday gift ideas that you can purchase online and send via email, including subscription boxes, printable gift cards, streaming services and more.

Established Titles What's cooler than buying someone a star? Buying them an actual square foot of land in Scotland and the accompanying lordship or ladyship that goes with it. Each plot purchased comes with a personalized title certificate (delivered via email within 24 hours) and a unique plot number. This conservation-minded effort also promises a tree planted for every order. Deals start at $42. This is such a fun, unique gift. Who wouldn't want to be "officially" designated a lord or lady?

Sarah Tew/CNET Give the gift of travel with an Airbnb card. Cards are only available digitally, but since you can apply the funds toward any booking, it shouldn't be a problem. With Airbnb, the giftee can pick their own destination, amenities and length of stay. The card doesn't ever expire, but it must be linked to their account within 90 days of purchase, so make sure you let them know that when you give it to them. Card amounts run from $25 to $2,000 when you purchase directly from Airbnb.

Xtreme Xperience Nothing beats the gift of experience, right? If you know someone who's always craved the thrill of blazing around a racetrack at breakneck speed, you can give them exactly that. Gift vouchers start at $79 for the ride-along option, with supercar driver options starting at $343. The service sets the recipient up in a select supercar at one of over 35 racetracks across the US.

Scribd Why stop at a single book or magazine subscription when you can gift someone a virtually unlimited supply? Scribd, for example, costs $12 a month, a price that includes unlimited access to Scribd's library of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other media. You can give a six-month gift subscription for $60 or a year for $120.

Sarah Tew/CNET Unlimited on-demand music is one of the true technological joys of the 21st century. So give someone the gift of Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, Google Play Music, Spotify or another subscription service. And what a gift that is: All the music of the world (more or less) at their fingertips, with options for offline listening, playlist sharing and more. Not sure which one to choose? Check out CNET's roundup of the best music-streaming services. Know for sure you want to give Spotify (which, if you're curious, would be my pick)?

Netflix I've been a Netflix subscriber for as long as I can remember, so I'm always shocked to find that some folks don't have the service. How else, then, can they watch Squid Game, The Crown, Derry Girls and countless other TV gems that can be found only there? Yeah -- you need to help these people out. Oh, they already have Netflix? Then how about Hulu? The Limited Commercials plan costs just $8 per month, so a mere $25 gift card would be good for about three months. Don't want to purchase one through PayPal? You can find actual Hulu gift cards in just about every drug store and supermarket.

Disney/Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Disney Plus gives you access to the DEU -- Disney entertainment universe -- including Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, The Simpsons and Star Wars. That also includes newer shows like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and Loki, as well as old-school classics such as Doug and DuckTales. The service supports four simultaneous streams and seven discrete user profiles, making it a great gift for families. You can buy Disney Plus for yourself or give Disney Plus as a gift. Read our Disney Plus review.

StubHub There's nothing better than seeing a live performance, especially after you've been hunkering down during the winter months. Give them something to look forward to when the ice thaws with last-minute concert tickets from StubHub. Catch performances from Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Adele, Andrea Bocelli, Harry Styles and more. If live music isn't their style, you can give them the gift of laughter with performances from comedic legends such as Rob Schneider and others. StubHub also carries tickets to Broadway-style musicals and local ballet performances if you're looking to spend a classy night out. Be sure to check the CNET's coupon page for money-saving codes from StubHub before you complete checkout.

Amazon Speaking personally, I can think of few better internet-based gifts than a subscription to Amazon Prime. I mean, talk about the gift that keeps on giving: For an entire year, the recipient gets to experience the joy that is free one- or two-day shipping on most of what Amazon sells. But that's just for starters. They also get a considerable roster of additional benefits, including things like streaming movies and TV shows, unlimited photo storage and freely accessible libraries of music and ebooks. That's a lot of stuff for your $139. (Too steep? There's also a three-month option priced at $45.)

CrateJoy Don't forget the ever-popular option of a subscription box! Cratejoy's Geek & Gaming section can help you pick the perfect monthly delivery for your favorite tech-minded friend or family member and has boxes for lots of other categories as well. Obviously the first box won't arrive in time, but you can print a here's-what's-coming certificate and give them something to look forward to.