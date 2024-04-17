Just $64 Gets You Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 ANC Headphones Today

Whether you take a lot of flights or you want to reduce the noise on your commute or in the office, blocking out the outside world is easier when you have a great pair of noise-canceling headphones. Historically, picking a pair up would cost a decent chunk of change, but those days are long gone. And right now the excellent Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones can be had for just $64. To get this special price, you have to clip the on-screen coupon, and we don't know how long it will remain an option -- bear that in mind when planning your purchase.

That coupon is available across all three colors, but the blue and pink models start a few dollars higher than the standard black. Alternatively, Soundcore is also offering the same 20% discount on its own website, too.

Regardless of the color you choose, the headphones can filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound while promising up to 40 hours of music listening. Turn the active noise cancellation off and you'll extend that to 60 hours, while a 5-minute top-up will get you an extra four hours of listening time.

As CNET's resident headphone expert David Carnoy found in his testing, "as far as sound, comfort level and build quality go, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 for the money." The clarity or bass definition isn't quite on par with premium Bose or Sony models, but these headphones offer balanced sound overall and only really fall short on microphone quality for voice calls.

With the kinds of features you'd expect from headphones costing much, much more, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are a great option for those searching for noise-canceling headphones under $100 -- especially when you can get them for even less. Looking for something a little different? No problem, our list of the best headphone deals should have something right up your street.