Jabra's Elite 8 Active Earbuds Are Super Durable. Get Them for $39 Off at Amazon

Wireless earbuds are great for those who want to enjoy their audio without the bulkiness of over-ear headphones or the tangles of the wired headphones. But if you plan to use them while working out, you need a set that can withstand a little bit of rough and tumble. Jabra's Elite 8 Active are some of our favorite buds because of their durability, and for a limited time, you can get them on sale at Amazon for only $161, compared to the retail price of $200.

Jabra claims these are the "world's toughest earbuds," and we tested that claim out in our hands-on review. As well as being waterproof and dustproof, the Elite 8 Active earbuds are drop-resistant to 1 meter. Our headphone reviewer David Carnoy dropped them several times on the pavement from shoulder height and fully submerged them in water with no signs of damage. They also fit securely in your ears, making them especially great for those who like to use earbuds while out running without worrying about sweat or if fumbling one while trying to get them in your ears when outside.

As well as being durable, these earbuds have very good sound quality and noise cancelation, offer Dolby spatial sound, and have solid battery life of up to 8 hours, so you don't have to worry about constantly needing to charge them.

