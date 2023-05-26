Impressive Sony Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 29% Off for Memorial Day

If you're looking for a set of high-quality headphones, there are a lot of options out there. But if you don't want to pay top dollar, don't fret. Sony has a number of excellent headphones and earbuds -- and right now Amazon has select models discounted by up to 29%, making it a little easier on your wallet. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are the WH-100XM5, which topped our best headphones for 2023 roundup. These over-ear wireless headphones deliver powerful sound and offer great voice-calling performance, as well as multipoint connection, making them an ideal pair of headphones for those working from home. You'll get up to 30 hours per charge and noise canceling with automatic optimization that adjusts for your environment. Regularly $400, they're marked down to $348 right now.

The WF-1000XM4 also made the cut as the best wireless earbuds Sony has to offer and won an Editors' Choice Award in 2020. They remain an excellent set of wireless earbuds thanks to their top-notch noise-canceling and sound quality. And they're a good choice for voice calling, too. You can expect about eight hours of battery life with noise canceling -- and this pair offers multipoint connection as well. While this model usually lists for $280, Amazon has it available for just $198 currently -- that's a 29% discount.

However, if you're a fan of compact earbuds, you may prefer the LinkBuds S, which also earned a spot on our best list. These earbuds may be more comfortable for some people because of how lightweight they are, plus they're IPX4-rated splashproof and get up to six hours of battery life per charge. Normally they list for $200, but you can grab a pair for $148 right now.

There are plenty of other models in the sale worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire selection at Amazon to find the right fit for your needs. And if you're looking for a different brand, check out our roundup of the best headphone and earbuds deals happening now.