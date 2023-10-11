I Adore These Soundcore Q20i Headphones, and You Will Too at This Special Price for Prime Day

There's no shortage of options when it comes to choosing a good pair of headphones with active noise-cancellation technology built in. But while the AirPods Max and whatever Sonys are all the rage today are awesome, they aren't cheap. These Anker Soundcore Q20i headphones? They're cheap. And today, they're even cheaper than usual.

Are these things the best wireless headphones you can buy? No, they aren't. But they're well built, look good, sound good and have a 40-hour battery life. And right now, they're just $56 to boot. Even the normal $70 asking price is a bargain. But if you're quick, you won't have to pay it. Amazon's big October Prime Day event is drawing to a close, though, and I can't guarantee these headphones will stay at this price for long.

So what do you get for your money? There's that 40-hour battery life even with ANC enabled, which is impressive. That increases to 60 hours with ANC turned off, and a five-minute charge gets you four hours of listening time when needed. There's also what Anker calls hybrid active noise canceling tech, which uses two internal and two external microphones to detect noise and then reduce it by up to 90%. That sounds impressive, and all I can say is that it must work -- I bought a pair of these for my son and I now have to say his name three times to get his attention. And even then, I might have to poke him as well.

Other features include an app for EQ customization and a transparency mode that makes it easier to hear your surroundings. Oh, and this pair comes in a stunning blue color that isn't too in your face but really pops in the right light.

But the biggest feature? That's the price. I wear a pair of AirPods Max and there are times I've wondered whether I should pick up a pair of these for myself instead. At this price, maybe you should, too.