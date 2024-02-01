Huge Woot Audio Sale Discounts Beats, JBL, Sennheiser and More

Buying audio gear can be a costly business whether you're looking for a new soundbar, an upgrade on your headphones or some great wireless earbuds. But sometimes a deal crops up that makes all of the prices so much smaller that you have to make sure you aren't imagining it. And this Woot audio sale is a prime example of that.

Right now Woot's audio sale can save you up to 83% off a range of different items across the audio category including some of the biggest names in the game. Beats, Samsung, Sennheiser, JBL and Shokz are all present here with prices that need to be seen to be believed. But act soon, they'll only be around until the end of the day on Feb. 7 or while supplies last.

There are so many discounts here that we won't list them all, but we do want to highlight a couple of notable items that can now be had for a fraction of their usual price. The Beats Studio Buds are great noise-cancelling earbuds and now you can pick up a pair of your own for just $85. There are multiple colors to choose from, all with great ANC and support for transparency mode, too.

Prefer your audio to come from headphones instead? The Beats Studio3 headphones are now just $160, a price that represents a huge 54% off. And for those who'd rather their headphones leave their ears open to the world, we have the Shokz OpenMove -- yours today for just $55 with two colors to choose from. These are our favorite bone-conduction headphones for buyers on a budget and are ideal running headphones.

The list of products available with a discount at Woot is long and varied, and it even includes things like the Pyramid Universal Compact Converter with 40% off. The biggest discount? The Nakamichi Bluetooth Cube Box speaker, available in multiple flag-based finishes, for just $10 -- that's an 83% saving. And don't worry if these deals aren't for you, our list of the best headphone and earbud deals should have something for everyone.