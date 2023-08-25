X
Grab Google Pixel Buds Pro at an All-Time Low Price of $139 Right Now (Save $60)

Amazon slashes the price on some of our favorite noise-canceling wireless earbuds for Android users by 30%.

A pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro and the charging case are displayed against a mint background.
There are loads of options for wireless earbuds out there. But for people looking for ones that offer decent sound and come with noise-canceling abilities, a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds will serve Android users particularly well. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price by $60, meaning you'll pay just $139 to get your hands on a pair. That's the lowest price we've seen. Both Best Buy and Walmart have matched Amazon's pricing as well. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro earned a spot on our best headphones for 2023 roundup -- and for good reason. These earbuds offer a comfortable, stable fit, along with active noise cancellation, solid sound quality and more. And a full charge will provide you with up to 11 hours of playback, which means you can rely on these earbuds all day long. They're also IPX4-rated water-resistant, making them a good option to wear at the gym. Plus, their voice-calling performance is good enough to keep you connected while on the go. 

We tend to recommend these headphones for Android users, who will be able to use Google Assistant for hands-free voice commands. The earbuds can be paired with iPhone and Apple devices, but iOS users won't be able to take advantage of some key features, so keep that in mind as you shop. And if this model doesn't quite work for you, be sure to check out other great headphones and earbuds deals currently available.

