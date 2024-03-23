Grab Discounted Charging Gear for All Your Devices During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

From handy power banks for when you're on the go to full-on power stations to keep your most important devices powered up when you're off the grid or experiencing an outage, Anker is a trusted brand in the power and charging game, with years of excellent products under its belt. You can score big discounts on a wide variety of Anker charging gear right now as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, as there are a bunch of its wares on sale with as much as 43% off regular prices.

If you're an Apple user, then Anker has an excellent all-in-one solution for you in the form of the Anker MagGo three-in-one Charging Station, which can charge your phone, watch and earbuds at the same time. It's Qi2 Certified, so it can charge wirelessly at 15 watts relatively fast and it comes with a 40-watt wall charger to power the main Qi pad and the other spots for your AirPods and Apple Watch. While it usually goes for $110, you can grab it for just $82, so it's a solid 25% discount.

If you want a larger all-in-one product, then you can grab the Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station. It has 12 ways for you to charge in total, which includes three AC ports and four USB ports, meaning you can charge a bunch of devices. There's also a Qi2 Compatible 15-watt wireless charger on the front for MagSafe compatible Apple products. It's on sale for just $70 which is 30% off.

If you're looking for a portable power solution, then the massive 27,650-mAh Anker Prime power bank is going for just $125 instead of the usual $180. Its capacity is just below what's legally allowed for you to bring on a plane, so it's great for charging your gear if you travel a lot, and can even charge a 13-inch MacBook Air a little more than once over. and smaller power banks start at just $40 in the sale.

If you're looking for more gear to help keep your stuff powered, be sure to check these generator deals as well, which also include some lightweight options.