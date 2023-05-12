Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Grab an Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra for $750 (Save $450)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is no longer Samsung's flagship, but it's still a highly capable device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is displayed against a green background.
Samsung/CNET

If you're ready to upgrade your old phone, but don't necessarily need the latest models around, consider Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. With the S23 lineup hitting shelves in February, we've seen some price drops on the S22 models. And right now Amazon has discounted the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra to just $750 for the green variant with 128GB of storage. That's a $450 savings. (You can save on upgraded storage options as well.) We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The S22 Ultra won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year and remains a great phone for most people. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has a large 6.8-inch display. It also comes equipped with an S Pen so you can write, draw and more, directly on the screen. The camera is solid, too -- the S22 Ultra supports 8K recording and has a better low-light camera than its predecessor. And the battery should last all day with average use. One of the main drawbacks of this particular phone was the expensive price tag, but this discount makes it a lot easier to recommend for just about anyone looking for a larger device. 

Shopping laptop image