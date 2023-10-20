Grab a Pair of Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds for Just $21 Right Now (Save $29)

If you're seeking a pair of noise canceling headphones at bottom dollar prices, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now you can score a pair of one of our favorite budget earbuds -- the Bowie MA10 from Baseus -- for just $21 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. That's a $29 savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Bowie MA10 offer solid sound quality for the price, along with great features you don't often find on budget buds, such as active noise canceling for immersive sound and multipoint Bluetooth pairing to connect to more than one device at a time. And because these buds are IPX6-rated water- and sweat resistant, you should be able to wear them during a workout without any issues.

You'll also get up to 8 hours of battery life per charge, along with a whopping 132 hours with the charging case, which means you can keep going all week long. Note, however, that both the earbuds and the case itself are a bit bulkier than other models, which may make it less convenient to carry around -- but for many, the trade-off may be worth it.

