Google's Sleek Wireless Charging Stand Is $20 Off Right Now at Amazon

It's a great time to be a Google Pixel user, and not just because of all the cool new tech Google unveiled at its 2023 I/O conference yesterday. If you've got a Pixel phone (or you're going to be grabbing one of the new models just announced), you can also snag the sleek second-gen wireless charging stand on sale right now. Amazon currently has it available for $59, which saves you $20 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The second-gen Pixel Stand is a great addition to your desk or nightstand, especially if you want to avoid the clutter of charging cables. It's designed for the Pixel 6 and 7 series, but can be used to charge tons of other Qi-certified devices, including Google's Pixel Buds. It supports fast charging with 23W of power, and even has a built-in fan to keep your devices cool while they recharge. Plus, it keeps your phone upright so you can easily check the time or any notifications with a glance, or even use it as a digital picture frame.