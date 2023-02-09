Google's Pixel Buds Pro Headphones Are Down to an All-Time Low of $143

Shopping for a pair of premium wireless earbuds? There are a ton of great options out there, but they often come with a premium price tag to match -- which is why waiting for discounts is essential for budget-conscious buyers. Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are a solid option for Android users looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones. They even landed a spot on our list of best headphones for 2023. And today only, you can score these headphones at a $50 discount at , , and , bringing the price to $150. But Wellbots is sweetening the deal by offering an extra 5% discount when you use promo code 5LOVE at checkout, which drops the price to just $143 -- that's the lowest price we've seen.

Sound quality is arguably the most important factor to consider when investing in a pair of headphones (outside of price), and these earbuds deliver. They are packed with other great features, too, including substantial active noise cancellation, a natural-sounding transparency mode, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and more. And with a battery life of up to 11 hours, along with a secure, comfortable fit and an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you can wear these headphones all day. They also deliver good voice-calling performance for when you have to take calls on the go. And Android users can also take advantage of Google Assistant for hands-free voice commands. It's worth noting that these headphones do not support Qualcomm's aptX or Sony's LDAC audio codecs, and while these headphones can be paired with iPhones or other Apple devices, Apple users won't be able to access a few features. However, if you're a fan of Android and have been searching for a deal on quality noise-canceling wireless earbuds, this deal is hard to beat.