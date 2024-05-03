Google's Pixel Buds Pro Are 30% Off in 6 Different Colors Right Now

When trying to decide on which wireless earbuds to buy there are quite a few things to consider. Audio quality is up there, of course, but extra features like noise-cancelling and good battery life high on a lot of peoples' lists too. The Google Pixel Buds Pro check a lot of boxes and are our top pick for Android users in particular. Better yet, today you can get them with 30% off, which means you can pay just $140 on Amazon, with the discount applying to every color variation.

This is a limited-time deal that is also running at Best Buy, Walmart and B&H so you have a few choices for where to buy. We're not sure when the offer will be ending though, so factor that in when planning a purchase.

In terms of features, the Pixel Buds Pro have plenty to call out. The spec list includes active noise cancellation, designed to ensure you don't hear the outside world when you don't want to. You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life from a single charge as well, increasing to 31 hours when you take the included charging case into account.

In his full review last year, CNET's headphone expert David Carnoy praised the Buds Pro's "very good sound and impressive noise canceling," as well as their battery life and voice call quality. He subsequently selected them as the best earbuds for Android phone owners thanks to their Android-specific features like hands-free Google Assistant access and automatic device switching.

If the Pixel Buds Pro don't hot the right notes for you, we have a ton of great earbud deals ready for your delectation.