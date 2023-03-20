Strawberry Recall Best Plant-Based Bacon Unplug Energy Vampires Apple Watch 9 Rumors ChatGPT Passes Bar Exam Your Tax Refund Cheap Plane Tickets Sleep and Heart Health
Google's Pixel 7 Hits New Amazon Low at $449 (Save $150)

Save big on Google's latest flagship phones for a limited time.

Adam Oram
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Looking to upgrade your phone in 2023? Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are more budget-friendly alternatives to Apple and Samsung's flagship devices, and right now you can grab an unlocked model for $150 off at Amazon, making for some of the best Pixel 7 deals to date. The discount drops the entry-level Pixel 7 down to just $449 -- a new all-time low price. The larger Pixel 7 Pro is seeing the same savings, falling as low as $749. Best Buy and Target are running the same deals, too.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch screen, up to 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. It offers a few key upgrades over 2021's Pixel 6 Pro, including the second-gen Tensor G2 chip, improved cameras and a refined design. Its adaptive battery can last up to 72 hours when the extreme battery saver mode is activated, and it's IP68-rated water- and dust-resistant to keep your phone safe from spills, drops and other hazards.

The Pixel 7 is essentially a smaller, cheaper version of the Pixel 7 Pro, though there isn't a huge gulf in quality between the two for the difference in price. Its display is smaller and offers a lower refresh rate and resolution, the day-to-day battery life is shorter, and the cameras are less advanced, but it still won a spot on our list of the best phones on the market due to its stellar value for money. 

There's no set end date to the sale listed at Amazon, though the same deals are available at the Google Store, which states that the price cuts will last through April 23. 

