Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Preorder: Best Early Deals On the New Google Phones

After a sneak peek back at its developer conference in May, Google officially announced its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones on Thursday at its Made by Google media event in New York City. To make it as easy as possible for you to be among the first to get your hands on the new Google phones, we're rounding up the best Pixel 7 preorder deals below.

Google's Pixel 7 devices supplant the Pixel 6 series at the top of its mobile lineup. The new models, feature a refreshed, yet similar external design, though the new phones are powered by the second-generation Tensor chip, Google's in-house silicon, and feature more advanced cameras.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Unveils its First Smartwatch, the Pixel Watch

The smaller Pixel 7 has a more compact 6.3-inch display, down from the 6.4 inches of its predecessor, though still a touch larger than the budget Pixel 6A. The resolution has remained the same, though, meaning slightly more pixels per inch (416 ppi versus 411 ppi). The Pixel 7 Pro retains a 6.7-inch display.

Particular attention has been paid to the cameras in the Pixel 7 series devices, especially when it comes to zooming and low light performance. The Pixel 7 Pro is getting a new macro photography mode not found on the regular Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 has, however, seen its camera upgraded to an 11-megapixel sensor, up from the 8 megapixels of the Pixel 6, bringing it in line with its larger counterpart.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro preorders are now open with prices starting at $599. The devices will begin shipping on Oct. 13.

What colors do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come in?

The Pixel 7 comes in three colorways: snow (white), obsidian (black) and lemongrass (yellow). The larger Pixel 7 Pro is available in snow, obsidian, and hazel (green).

How much do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cost?

The Pixel 7 series retains the same retail price points that the departing Pixel 6 series held with a $599 starting price. Here's how US pricing breaks down in full:

Pixel 7 (128 GB): $599

Pixel 7 (256GB): $699

Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): $899

Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): $999

Pixel 7 Pro (512GB): $1,099

Best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals

Google Google's latest flagship phones are now available to preorder. Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices will be released Oct. 13. Get up to $750 off with trade-in and $200 in Google Store credit.

Google Preorders for the Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro at Amazon and you'll score as much as $200 in free Amazon credit. If you shop there with any regularity, that's as good as cash off the unlocked devices. It's a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and a $200 gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro.

Screenshot/CNET Similar to Amazon's promotion, Target is giving away gift cards with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro preorders. You'll get a $100 Target gift card with the Pixel 7 or a $200 Target gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro. That's as good as free cash if you plan to shop at Target a bunch this fall.

Google Preorder the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro via Best Buy and you'll score up to $800 off when you trade in your old device. Go for the top-tier Pixel 7 Pro and you'll also get $200 back in the form of a Best Buy gift card.

CNET Purchase the new Google Pixel 7 series on a qualifying installment plan and trade in your old phone for as much as $800 off. That means the Pixel 7 is available from free with the Pixel 7 Pro available for as little as $99.

Screenshot by CNET Get up to $700 off Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorders at Verizon when you trade in. Old and damaged devices are also eligible for this trade-in deal. Requires a qualifying unlimited plan and switchers get $200 extra in Verizon credit. Bundled accessory deals include $100 off the new Pixel Buds Pro and the new Pixel Watch from just $5 per month when bought alongside a Pixel 7 series device.

CNET T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 7 for free on its Magenta Max plan with trade-in, or you can get as much as $800 off the Pixel 7 Pro. If you don't have a device to trade in, you can get up to $500 off with a new line. Existing T-Mobile subscribers can get up to $300 off with trade-in.