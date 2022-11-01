Google Pixel 7 Pro Deals Saves You $48 on the Unlocked Variant Now

Amazon Drivers at Risk Twitter Whiplash Vine Comeback? Daylight Saving Time SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Verizon Price Hike for Hotspots Is Costco Cheaper? Blood Pressure Pills Recall
Save on Google's recently released flagship phone which offers several improvements over the 6 Pro with this deal at Amazon.
Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro, a budget-friendly alternative to Apple and Samsung's flagship devices. It just dropped last month, but deals on this device already abound. You can get an unlocked 128GB model in obsidian for $851 at Amazon right now, saving you $48 off the list price. 

This device boasts a 6.7-inch screen size, 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 5G technology. It is heavily influenced by the Pixel 6 Pro Review, which won a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2021, but it offers a few key enhancements like the second-gen Tensor G2 chip, improved cameras and a refined design. The adaptive battery can last up to 72 hours when the extreme battery saver mode is activated, but it's pretty average in day-to-day activities. It should get you through the day, though. It's also IP68 rated water- and dust-resistant and has scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to keep your phone safe from spills, drops and other hazards.

