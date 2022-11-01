Google Pixel 7 Pro Deals Saves You $48 on the Unlocked Variant Now

Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro, a budget-friendly alternative to Apple and Samsung's flagship devices. It just dropped last month, but deals on this device already abound. You can get an in obsidian for $851 at Amazon right now, saving you $48 off the list price.

This device boasts a 6.7-inch screen size, 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 5G technology. It is heavily influenced by the Pixel 6 Pro Review, which won a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2021, but it offers a few key enhancements like the second-gen Tensor G2 chip, improved cameras and a refined design. The adaptive battery can last up to 72 hours when the extreme battery saver mode is activated, but it's pretty average in day-to-day activities. It should get you through the day, though. It's also IP68 rated water- and dust-resistant and has scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to keep your phone safe from spills, drops and other hazards.