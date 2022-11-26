Best Cyber Monday Headphones and Earbuds Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Sony, Bose, Jabra and More

With Black Friday 2022 now behind us, we've got Cyber Monday on Nov. 28, and a bunch of great wireless headphones and earbuds are already on sale, several at their lowest prices to date (many of the sales are carry-overs from Black Friday). Multiple retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, are offering aggressive discounts on top headphone and earbuds brands like Sony, Apple and Bose, with the AirPods Pro 2 hitting a new low price of $200 at Amazon.

We expect that some of these deals will leave temporarily but return at various points throughout the holiday buying season, with new headphones and earbuds deals added each week. We're also keeping an eye on the best AirPods deals since they remain so popular.

Note that we're only highlighting headphones and earbuds deals we think are good buys and truly worth your attention. Some older models are on sale at good prices, but that doesn't make them good bargains: We tend to focus on newer models that are on sale.

We'll be regularly updating this post with new deals as they arrive so check back often for the best prices on top headphones and earbuds this holiday season.

Read more: Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022

Best Cyber Monday wireless headphone and earbuds deals

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Here's a deal worth checking out on a set of open earbuds that perform surprisingly well: the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS. Their list price is $50, but after an $11-off instant discount, use the code DELXHSPR at checkout to get an extra 10% off, so the price drops to $35. The deal is good through Dec. 15 or while supplies last. What makes these Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS buds special is that they sound surprisingly good for open earbuds -- they're close to what you get from Apple's AirPods 3 for sound. On top of that, they support Sony's LDAC audio codec for devices that offer it. Not too many cheap open earbuds have good sound, but these Soundpeats have good bass response and clarity. They're also good for making calls and have a low-latency gaming mode.

David Carnoy/CNET The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are powered by Apple's new H2 chip, which delivers more processing power while being more energy efficient, according to Apple. The new chip, combined with new low-distortion drivers, allows for improved sound that offers better clarity and depth. The noise canceling is also improved -- Apple says the new AirPods have "double" the noise canceling of the original AirPods Pro. Additionally, the new AirPods add an extra hour of battery life, up from five to six hours with noise canceling on. Plus, a speaker in the case that emits a sound that helps locate your buds via Find My should they decide to hide from you. Note that while Apple has discontinued the original AirPods Pro, they'll remain on sale at discounted prices until supplies are exhausted. However, most people should get this newer model if they can afford it. The AirPods Pro 2 continue to see discounts and have hit their lowest price to date: $200. Read our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, White)

Sarah Tew/CNET Yes, the newer AirPods 3 offer better sound and spatial audio, but a lot of people like the fit of the slightly smaller AirPods 2 and their lower price tag. They sell for $129 at Apple directly, but right now you can pick them up for just $79 at Walmart. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods 2019 (Charging Case)

David Carnoy/CNET Unlike the "open" LinkBuds, the LinkBuds S are traditional noise-isolating earbuds with tips you jam in your ears. They're more compact and lighter than Sony's flagship WF-1000M4 and also feature Sony's V1 processor. While their sound and noise canceling don't quite measure up to the WF-1000XM4's, they're close and happen to cost less. They're the Sony buds for people who can deal with larger buds like WF-1000XM4 but want 80% to 85% of those buds' features and performance for $80 less. Read our Sony LinkBuds S review. You're receiving price alerts for Sony LinkBuds S (Black)

David Carnoy/CNET When you have a product that a lot of people love, change can be risky. Such is the case for Sony's WH-1000XM5, the fifth generation of the 1000X series headphones, which were first released in 2016 as the MDR-1000X Wireless and have become increasingly popular as they've improved with each generation. Over the years, Sony has made some tweaks to the design, but nothing as dramatic as what it's done with the WH-1000XM5. Other than the higher $400 price tag ($50 more than the WH-1000XM4), most of those changes are good, and Sony's made some dramatic improvements with voice-calling performance as well as even better noise canceling and more refined sound. Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review. You're receiving price alerts for Sony WH-1000XM5: $348

David Carnoy/CNET While the Beats Fit Pro ($200) technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro (yes, Apple owns Beats). Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. They're also splash-proof with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET The QuietComfort 45 have virtually the same design as their predecessors, the QuietComfort QC35 II, which many people considered among the most comfortable over-ear headphones -- if not the most comfortable. They have the same drivers, according to Bose, and the buttons are in the same place. However, there are small but notable changes, including USB-C charging instead of micro-USB and an improved microphone configuration that boosts their voice-calling noise-canceling performance (they're both excellent). The QC45 also include multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can connect them with a PC and your phone simultaneously. Read our QuietComfort 45 review. You're receiving price alerts for Bose QuietComfort 45

David Carnoy/CNET Over the years, JBL has put out some decent true-wireless earbuds, but nothing that really got me too excited. That's finally changed with the arrival of the Samsung-owned brand's new Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds. Both sets of buds -- the Live Pro 2 have stems while the Live Free 2 have a pill-shaped design -- offer a comfortable fit along with strong noise canceling, very good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust set of features, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, an IPX5 splash-proof rating and wireless charging. The Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 are equipped with the same 11mm drivers, six microphones, oval tubes and oval silicon tips. Aside from the design, the biggest difference between the two buds is battery life; the stemless Live Free 2 is rated for up to seven hours, while the Live Pro 2 is rated for 10 hours. The Live Pro 2 is available in four color options. Read our JBL Live Pro 2 first take. You're receiving price alerts for JBL Live Pro 2

David Carnoy/CNET The Pixel Buds Pro hit shelves just earlier this year and have already earned a spot on our list of the best earbuds overall for 2022. They're the first Google earbuds to feature active noise cancellation and are equipped with custom 11mm drivers for a premium listening experience. They also boast an impressive battery life of up to 31 hours with the charging case and are protected from rain and splashes with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Google also claims it will be adding some other premium features like spatial audio and a five-band equalizer later this year. Read our Pixel Buds Pro review. You're receiving price alerts for Pixel Buds Pro: $150

David Carnoy/CNET No earbuds are perfect, of course, and not everybody will love the fit of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds. But if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds with active noise cancellation, solid voice-calling capabilities and good battery life, these buds check all the boxes. $178 is the WF-1000M4's lowest price to date. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review. You're receiving price alerts for Sony WF-1000XM4 (Black)

David Carnoy/CNET Samsung-owned JBL has a couple of new sets of earbuds, the Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 that are surprisingly good. Both are equipped with the same 11mm drivers, six microphones, oval tubes and oval silicon tips. And they also combine a comfortable fit along with strong noise canceling, very good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust feature set, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, an IPX5 splash-proof rating and wireless charging. Aside from the design -- The Live Pro 2 has stems while the Live Free 2 is pill-shaped -- the biggest difference between the two buds is battery life. The stemless Live Free 2 are rated for up to seven hours, while the Live Pro 2 are rated for 10 hours. The Live Free 2 fit securely in my ears and are smaller and superior to Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, particularly in terms of comfort level. The buds are available in three color options. Read our JBL Live Free 2 first take. You're receiving price alerts for JBL Live Free 2 (Black)

When they were released last August, Jabra touted its $80 Elite 3 earbuds as its most affordable true-wireless buds to date. Now they're even more affordable, dipping to just $50 right now at Amazon. The Elite 3 have a fairly basic feature set, though they offer strong sound and call quality for the money. They have 6mm drivers, four microphones for calls and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported for aptX-enabled devices. You're receiving price alerts for Jabra Elite 3: $50

David Carnoy/CNET The LinkBuds are, in a sense, Sony's answer to Apple's standard AirPods. While they don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WF-1000XM4 noise-isolating earbuds, they offer a discreet, innovative design and a more secure fit than the AirPods, as well as good sound and very good voice-calling performance. Like the third-gen AirPods, their open design allows you to hear the outside world -- that's what the ring is all about. That makes them a good choice for folks who want to hear what's going around them for safety reasons or just don't like having ear tips jammed in their ears. They also have a few distinguishing extra features, including Speak to Chat and Wide Area Tap. Instead of tapping on a bud, you can tap on your face, just in front of your ear, to control playback. They're IPX4 splash-proof and thanks to their fins -- Sony calls them Arc Supporters -- they lock in your ears securely and work well for running and other sporting activities. $128 is their lowest price to date. Read our Sony LinkBuds review. You're receiving price alerts for Sony LinkBuds (Gray)

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, these are "wired wireless" earbuds -- with a cable connecting the left and right earbud, but they're also the most affordable wireless Apple headphones you can buy (Beats is a subsidiary of Apple). Equipped with Apple's older W1 chip, not the H1 found in the third-gen AirPods, AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro, they don't have such extra features as spatial audio. However, they sound good and work well for making voice calls. Some people like the concept of neckband-style wireless earbuds. You can leave the earbuds dangling from around your neck, wearing them like a pendant. Gone is the fear of losing an AirPod by dropping it. Going from listening to not listening to the earbuds requires simply lifting them to your ears -- or pulling them out. And forget about having to drop them in a charging case when you're not using them. Read our Beats Flex review. You're receiving price alerts for Beats Flex (Black)

Jabra Coming in at 16% smaller than the Elite 75t, the Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's top-of-the-line earbuds in its new range and include the company's new MultiSensor Voice technology with a bone-conduction sensor, four microphones and intelligent algorithms to deliver new "ground-breaking call quality," Jabra says. The voice calling performance doesn't quite live up to the hype, but Jabra has updated the buds' firmware, adding multipoint Bluetooth pairing and slightly improving sound quality, noise canceling and headset performance. It took a while but they're now excellent all-around buds. These have adjustable active noise cancellation, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and Bluetooth 5.2. They offer up to nine hours' play time at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on, and nearly three additional charges in the charging case -- total battery life is rated at 35 hours. The charging case has wireless charging capabilities. The earbuds' IP57 rating means they are dust-resistant and fully waterproof (they can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water). For those who like to use only a single bud, you can also use either one independently in a mono mode. You're receiving price alerts for Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $120

David Carnoy/CNET While the C500's design sensibility has more in common with the high-end WF-1000XM4 than their predecessor, the WF-XB700 Extra Bass, the C500 don't have noise canceling and are pretty basic as far as earbuds go, with no ear-detection sensors or transparency mode. But the buds are compact, lightweight, fit comfortably and sound good for an entry-level model. They list for $100 but have dipped to as low as $59. Read our Sony C500 first take. You're receiving price alerts for Sony WF-C500 (Black)

David Carnoy/CNET The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Right now, Best Buy has all colors, including the new blue and gray variants, on sale for $60, which is the all-time lowest price we've seen. Read our Beats Studio Buds review. You're receiving price alerts for Beats Studio Buds: $90

David Carnoy/CNET With excellent sound, improved noise canceling and voice-calling performance and a smaller, more refined design that includes stabilizing fins (so the earbuds stay in your ears more securely), the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are among the best new true-wireless earbuds for 2022. They're also one of the best true-wireless earbuds overall, giving the Sony WF-1000XM4 a run for their money. Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review. You're receiving price alerts for Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: $200

David Carnoy/CNET Sony has released its new WH-1000XM5 but the WH-1000XM4 remains on sale. While I prefer the WH-1000XM5 -- it's a little more comfortable, has improved noise canceling, more refined sound and significantly better voice-calling performance -- the WH-1000XM4 is still a great headphone and some people may prefer its slightly more energetic sound and how it folds up into a smaller case than that of the WH-1000M5. It also costs less and we should see some nice discounts on it going forward. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. You're receiving price alerts for Sony WH-1000XM4 (Black)

David Carnoy/CNET Even on sale, the AirPods Max are pretty pricey, but they do have the build quality to back it up. A stainless-steel frame and aluminum earcups give them the weight and feel of ultrapremium headphones, and the memory-foam earpads make them supremely comfortable despite their size. Read our Apple AirPods Max review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Max (Gray)

Jabra This is essentially an upgraded version of the Elite 75t Active and includes Jabra's new ShakeGrip coating technology that's "designed to give the ultimate fit while moving around and to stay put when you sweat." This model has adjustable active noise canceling, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and four built-in microphones for "clear call quality," with two additional microphones for "personalization." While this model is missing the step-up Elite 7 Pro's MultiSensor Voice technology, Jabra says it delivers the same "premium experience" as the Elite 7 Pro with many of the same specs, including IP57 water and dust resistance, and nine hours of battery life with noise canceling on. Don't expect the Elite 7 Active to deliver quite the same voice-calling performance as the Elite 7 Pro, but it should offer the same sound and fit, albeit just a little grippier in your ear. You can also use either bud independently in a mono mode. You're receiving price alerts for Jabra Elite 7 Active: $100

David Carnoy/CNET The WH-XB910N are Sony's midlevel noise-canceling headphones and since they're an Extra Bass model, they do have a preponderance of bass. While the noise canceling isn't up to the level of the WH-1000XM4 or new WH-1000XM5, it is improved over the previous model and it does have some of the extra features found on those higher-end models, including speak to chat, wearing detection sensors and Sony's Precise Voice Pickup technology. There's also multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can pair it with your phone and computer simultaneously, and it supports Sony's LDAC audio codec. These are a nice bargain at $123, which is the WH-XB910N's lowest price to date. You're receiving price alerts for Sony WH-XB910N: $123

Jabra Released in mid-2020, the Jabra Elite 45h were essentially billed as the best on-ear headphones for the money and among the best headphones for work. While there's nothing terribly fancy about them, they are a great value for on-ear headphones, with good sound quality, a sturdy design and comfortable fit -- for on-ear headphones, anyway. They perform well as a headset for making calls too, and include a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice so you don't talk too loudly. Battery life is also good and it has multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect to both your computer and your smartphone at the same time, and easily switch between the two should a call come in on your phone. We've seen these headphones on sale for as much as $50 off, so it may be worth it to wait and see if the price drops even further. You're receiving price alerts for Jabra Elite 45h

All of Samsung's Galaxy Buds models are on sale right now, including the Galaxy Buds 2, which I tend to like the best of the current crop of Galaxy Buds. You can pick up a pair in the graphite color variant for as low as $98, with most other colors discounted by around $30. Read our Galaxy Buds 2 review. You're receiving price alerts for Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Expired deals

These deals have expired, but we expect to see these products at similarly discounted prices sometime in the future.

Sarah Tew/CNET While the brand-new AirPods Pro 2 are impressive, the original Apple AirPods Pro remain a great pair of true wireless earphones. That's largely due to their winning design and fit, good sound, effective noise canceling and spatial audio, which is a virtual-sound mode for watching movies and TV shows. They're also excellent for making voice calls and have a top-notch transparency mode. Also worth noting: They're IPX4 splashproof, so they're suitable for sporting activities, though for a more secure fit you may want to invest in third-party foam ear tips, which are grippier than the tips Apple includes. Their lowest price to date was $159 (in late 2021), but $170 is the lowest we've seen them for in 2022.