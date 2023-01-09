Snag a Pair of Original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $63 Off at Amazon

In the market for a premium pair of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer the newest model in their lineup, these sleek noise-canceling true-wireless earbud are packed with features, and thanks to the release of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has the , which saves you $63 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The original Galaxy Buds Pro feature 11 mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters, which deliver high quality sound from each bud. Plus, intelligent Active Noise Cancellation allow a truly immersive experience when listening to music, podcasts and more. Ambient Sound mode will let in sounds that matter, and these earbuds will automatically switch from ANC to Ambient Sound mode when it hears your voice. And with four levels to choose from, you can customize these earbuds to fit your needs. An IPX7 water-resistance rating keeps them safe from sweat, rain and spills, too. And Galaxy Buds Pro come a wireless charging case, so you can easily store, charge and stay connected on the go.

