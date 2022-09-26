Get a Studio Experience With Marshall Earbuds for $160 (and Save $40)

You've probably heard of Marshall amplifiers. You know, the ones you plug your electric guitar into and play for the whole neighborhood to hear. Well, Marshall also offers quality headphones and right now on Amazon, the company's Motif true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are 20% off. Originally retailing for $200, these wireless earbuds are now $160, so you save $40.

These earbuds come in a rugged charging case and the earbuds themselves have a cool textured design that will make any outfit look good. Although Apple's AirPods Pro are more recognizable and common, I like how these earbuds look even more. Besides style, they pack a quality sound system.

You have more control over these headphones with EQ settings that can be adjusted in the dedicated app. Of course, you have noise-cancelling or transparency options. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant and the charging case is IPX4 water-resistant so you won't have to worry about sweat while you're working out or minor accidents. With the charging case, you get a total of 20 hours of playtime. The earbuds also have easy touch controls.