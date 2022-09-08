Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's Latest Headphones

The long overdue update to Apple's popular AirPods Pro is finally here, and this is where you can preorder them now.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

The original AirPods Pro released back in 2019 and since then, the only thing that's changed is that Apple added MagSafe to the charging case. During Wednesday's "Far Out" event, Apple announced the second-generation AirPods Pro that offer better noise cancellation, longer battery life and even a speaker in the charging case all without changing the price. There's also a new personalized spatial audio feature along with new swipe gestures for controlling playback. The new AirPods Pro will retail for $249, but if they are anything like the previous generation we'll see them on sale before we know it.
Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $249

Preorder at Apple

Preorders for the 2022 AirPods Pro model open on Sept. 9 with the first sets of the new earbuds beginning to ship on Sept. 23. 

$249 at Apple
$249 at Best Buy

Our resident headphone expert, David Carnoy, was able to spend a little bit of time with the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) following the event and was impressed by them. Despite using them in far from ideal conditions and without being able to use the music he generally uses for testing headphones, he said "I also thought the earbuds sounded cleaner and clearer than the original AirPods Pro while listening to a few tracks on Apple's iPhone 14 demo phones."