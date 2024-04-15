Get 2 New Anker USB-C Chargers and Pay Only $13 Right Here, Right Now

The more phones, tablets and other devices we have, the more ways we need to keep them all charged and ready to go. Sure, many of them come with a charger in the box but as iPhone buyers know all too well, not all of them do. So when you get the chance to add a couple of 20-watt USB-C chargers to your arsenal of accessories at a discount, you take note -- and right now is that time. Amazon will now sell you two Anker 20W USB-C chargers for just $13, and you'll even get a couple of USB-C cables included as well.

Getting a single charger and cable at this price would make for a good day, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is plenty for fast charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it. The two USB-C cables are both 5 foot long and come in an understated black finish -- no neon-colored cables here, folks.

While this deal doesn't require any coupons or discount codes, it is listed as a limited-time offer which means that it could end at any moment and without warning. Factor that in when planning that purchase, and do it soon to make sure you don't miss out.

Now that you're sorted at home, maybe it's time to reconsider your charging solution when you're on the road as well. Our collection of the best generator deals will ensure you're never without power, no matter where you get to.