Get 18% Off Speck iPhone 15 Cases With Our Unique Discount Code

With the iPhone 15 released and available to buy, it's probably a good time to consider how you're going to protect it in the long term. A good case is going to go a long way when it comes to keeping your new and expensive phone safe, as well as just overall making sure your device looks like new, even in a year's time. Luckily, even though iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases are expensive, Speck is offering a special deal to CNET readers, and you cansave 18% on your order.

That order doesn't have to only be for cases, either. Speck has other accessories available, including screen protectors -- never a bad idea -- plus stands, grips, wallets and more. They're all compatible with the new iPhones, so make sure to add what you want to your order before checking out if you want to save 18% on everything. Enter code CNET18 to lock in that discount.

There are plenty of different cases to choose from whether you're looking to protect the iPhone 15 or the range-topping iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are cases with Speck's ClickLock MagSafe support in a range of colors, while people who prefer their cases to be clear can choose one of those, too. With some interesting iPhone 15 colors on offer, that could well be the way to go. We're not so sure about those muted iPhone 15 Pro colors, though.

Remember to enter discount code CNET18 when checking out, and that this deal will end Oct. 15 at midnight PT. That means you still have a just under a week left to make your purchase, but don't forget, or you'll wind up paying more than you had to.