Forget Prime Day, Sony's LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Are 50% Off at New Egg

All the talk is about Amazon Prime Day right now but don't sleep on these Sony LinbBuds S wireless earbuds over at New Egg with 50% off.

Sony LinkBuds S Desert Sand colorway
With so much talk about Amazon's October Prime Day it's easy to forget that there are some great deals to be had at other retailers. Right now New Egg has the popular Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds available for just $99. That's a huge discount on the original $199 you'd normally pay.

You don't need to be a math whizz to know that's a 50% saving on a pair of earbuds that are a great alternative to the usual AirPods options. There are two colors available, but do note that the best deal is on the black version -- you'll pay an extra $10 or so to get the white, but even then you'd save a solid $90.

You'll get plenty of features for your money no matter which of those two colors you choose. Things start well with six hours of battery life from a single charge. They get better when you realize that battery life increases to up to 20 hours when you use the included charging case. What's more, a simple five-minute charge will get you a full hour of listening time should you need a top-up.

Other features include the ability to pair the earbuds with two devices at the same time as well as strong audio performance thanks to the integrated V1 processor. You can also use your new earbuds for calls as well, with voice signal processing ensuring you'll come through loud and clear.

We don't know when this deal is going to end so we'd recommend you consider placing your order soon if you want to lock this deal in. Delay, and you could wind up paying more than you had to.

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
