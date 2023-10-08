Best Anti-Prime Day Deals: Top Bargains at Walmart, Target and Other Retailers
Amazon isn't the only place to score big savings right now. Shop the best deals on tech, home goods and more at competing retailers.
Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale officially kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and the early deals are in full swing. The online retailer is already offering big discounts on tons of its own tech and smart home devices, but Amazon isn't the only place you'll find great savings right now. Plenty of other major retailers are getting in on the action with competing sales on tech, home goods and much more. And to help you make the most of these anti-Prime Day offers, we've rounded up some of the best bargains you'll find at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other retailers below. More deals will be popping up throughout the week, and we'll continue to update this page with savings you won't want to miss, so be sure to check back often.
Best alternative tech deals
This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing.
The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
More alternative tech deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $400 (save $50)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $60 (save $40)
- HP Chromebook x360: $199 (save $130)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $23 (save $27)
Best alternative home and kitchen deals
This versatile six-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time.
This two-in-one Roomba can help take vacuuming and mopping off your to-do list. It's equipped with a powerful four-stage cleaning system, will automatically avoid cords, bags and other obstacles and even allows you to set custom "No Mop" zones.
More alternative home and kitchen deals:
- Gotham Steel 10-piece cookware set: $75 (save $85)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: $150 (save $50)
- Marnur weighted blanket (18 lbs): $40 (save $30)
- Blink Outdoor security camera (two-pack): $90 (save $90)
- Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven
- Lioncin ergonomic office chari: $100 (save $299)
- American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: $43 (save $22)
Best alternative health and fitness deals
This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of three-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts.
Garmin makes some of the most serious and rugged fitness trackers on the market. This Instinct model features a 45mm display and a durable fiber-reinforced polymer case and allows you to monitor your heart rate, stress level, steps, distance, time, speed and much more. It's also compatible with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite navigation systems and has an impressive 14-day battery life.
There is also a solar-powered version on sale for $267 right now ($83 off).
More alternative health and fitness deals:
