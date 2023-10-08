X
Best Anti-Prime Day Deals: Top Bargains at Walmart, Target and Other Retailers

Amazon isn't the only place to score big savings right now. Shop the best deals on tech, home goods and more at competing retailers.

2 min read
Prime Day logo with red circle and slash through it
Jared DiPane / CNET

Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale officially kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and the early deals are in full swing. The online retailer is already offering big discounts on tons of its own tech and smart home devices, but Amazon isn't the only place you'll find great savings right now. Plenty of other major retailers are getting in on the action with competing sales on tech, home goods and much more. And to help you make the most of these anti-Prime Day offers, we've rounded up some of the best bargains you'll find at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other retailers below. More deals will be popping up throughout the week, and we'll continue to update this page with savings you won't want to miss, so be sure to check back often.

Best alternative tech deals

Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K TV: $250

This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing. 

Details
Save $180
$250 at Best Buy

JBL Clip 4: $45

The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. 

Details
Save $35
$45 at Target

More alternative tech deals:

Best alternative home and kitchen deals

Ninja Foodi dual-basket air fryer: $100

This versatile six-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time. 

Details
Save $80
$100 at Target

Roomba Combo J5: $399

This two-in-one Roomba can help take vacuuming and mopping off your to-do list. It's equipped with a powerful four-stage cleaning system, will automatically avoid cords, bags and other obstacles and even allows you to set custom "No Mop" zones. 

Details
Save $201
$399 at Amazon

More alternative home and kitchen deals:

Best alternative health and fitness deals

ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike: $400

This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of three-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. 

Details
Save $600
$400 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch: $170

Garmin makes some of the most serious and rugged fitness trackers on the market. This Instinct model features a 45mm display and a durable fiber-reinforced polymer case and allows you to monitor your heart rate, stress level, steps, distance, time, speed and much more. It's also compatible with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite navigation systems and has an impressive 14-day battery life. 

There is also a solar-powered version on sale for $267 right now ($83 off).

Details
Save $60
$170 at Best Buy

More alternative health and fitness deals:

Shopping laptop image

