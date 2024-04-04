Double Amazon Discount Knocks This Anker Battery Pack Down to $13, but Probably Not for Long

We love a good portable charger here at CNET because these accessories can make a huge difference to the way we use our technology on the go. As good as phone, tablet and laptop batteries might have gotten in recent years, they can't run forever. That's why having a decent portable battery is an absolute must if you spend an extended period of time away from a charging point. The Anker 323 PowerCore PIQ is a great example of a charger that doesn't cost a fortune -- especially if you take advantage of this deal that takes the price down to an unbelievable $13. That price is thanks to a double discount in the form of an Amazon Prime subscriber price drop to under $17 and an on-page coupon for a further 24% off.

This portable charger comes in a choice of three colors at the reduced price, including white, black and a rather lovely green. No matter which you happen to choose you'll get a battery pack that can charge two devices at the same time with a maximum output of 12 watts via its USB-C and USB-A ports.

The 10,000-mAh battery capacity means that you can charge an iPhone a couple of times and a small tablet like the iPad Mini from flat to full while you're away from a wall charger. Your $13 purchase includes a USB-A to USB-C charging cable and a generous 18-month warranty, too.

Remember that this deal does require that two different discounts be applied so we can't guarantee how long the special $13 price will last, so keep that in mind.

Need something with a little more capacity? Check out our collection of the best portable power station deals and you'll be prepared for anything without breaking the bank.