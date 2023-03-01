Don't Miss Your Chance to Save 50% or More on Select LG Tone Free Earbuds

Headphone technology has come pretty far in recent years, and you no longer need to drop serious cash to get advanced features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio. In addition to making some of our favorite TVs and home appliances, LG also makes its own true wireless earbuds, and right now you can snag select pairs at a discount. BuyDig is currently offering up to $60 off select LG Tone Free earbuds, with prices starting at just $40. These discounts are only available through Monday, March 6, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are two pairs of LG Tone Free earbuds you can pick up on sale right now. At $40, $60 off the usual price, the are the more affordable of the two. They feature active noise cancellation so you can tune out the world around you, as well as Meridian audio technology for clear hi-fi sound and spatial audio. But one of their most unusual features is that the charging case has a built-in UV light to kill bacteria between uses.

Or, for $45, which is 50% off the usual price, you could grab the . They boast many of the same features as the FN7UV earbuds, including active noise cancellation and a UV light in the charging case, though no support for spatial audio. One of the most convenient features of this pair is that the charging case doubles as a wireless Bluetooth transmitter. It has a built-in cord so you can plug it into any device with a standard headphone jack -- like the entertainment system on a plane, for example -- and enjoy hassle-free wireless listening.

